Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 1:35PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to
12 inches. Winds gusting to 30 mph especially at mid and upper
slopes.
* WHERE…Borah Peak, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper
Basin.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are
possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.