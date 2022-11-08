Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 3:44AM MST until November 8 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations up to a couple inches.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.