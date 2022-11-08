Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 12:12 PM
Published 3:44 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 3:44AM MST until November 8 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations up to a couple inches.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content