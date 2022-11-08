Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 5:02AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches in the Tetons and Yellowstone National Park. Additional

accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the Gros Ventres and near

Togwotee Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially over Teton

and Togwotee Passes. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning and afternoon commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of snow will move in tonight.

Stay tuned for additional forecast updates.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.