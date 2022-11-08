Skip to Content
Published 8:57 AM

Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 8:57AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

