Winter Storm Warning issued November 8 at 8:57AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12

inches. Winds gusting to 30 mph especially at mid and upper

slopes.

* WHERE…Borah Peak, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper

Basin.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are

possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.