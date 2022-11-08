Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 1:15PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
in the valleys, 5 to 9 inches in the mountains including
Williams Creek Summit.
* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.