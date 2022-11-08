Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 1:15PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

in the valleys, 5 to 9 inches in the mountains including

Williams Creek Summit.

* WHERE…Western Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.