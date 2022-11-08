Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 1:15PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches towards Lost Trail Pass. South

winds 15 to 25 mph along Highway 28 between Leadore and Gilmore

Summit will produce patchy blowing snow causing reduced

visibility at times.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills

as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.