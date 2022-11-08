Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 1:15PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches towards Lost Trail Pass. South
winds 15 to 25 mph along Highway 28 between Leadore and Gilmore
Summit will produce patchy blowing snow causing reduced
visibility at times.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.