Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 12:32PM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavier snow returns Tuesday evening. New snow

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches across the south end of

Yellowstone, with 3 to 5 inches around Mammoth and in the Lamar

Valley. Southwest wind gusting 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of the

park could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a break in the accumulating snow

Tuesday afternoon, the snow intensity increases again Tuesday

night and Wednesday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.