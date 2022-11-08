Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 12:32PM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavier snow returns Tuesday evening. New snow
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches across the south end of
Yellowstone, with 3 to 5 inches around Mammoth and in the Lamar
Valley. Southwest wind gusting 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of the
park could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a break in the accumulating snow
Tuesday afternoon, the snow intensity increases again Tuesday
night and Wednesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.