Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 12:32PM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavier snow returns Tuesday evening. New snow
accumulations of 5 to 9 inches over the north end of the Salt
River and Wyoming ranges, with 3 to 6 inches over the south.
Southwest wind gusting 30 to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Outdoor enthusiasts should expect the combination of
snow and wind to make for difficult travel in the backcountry.
Travel could be very difficult over Salt River Pass during the
Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a break in the accumulating snow
Tuesday afternoon, the snow intensity increases again Tuesday
night and Wednesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.