Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 12:32PM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavier snow returns Tuesday evening. New snow
accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. Southwest wind gusting 25 to 35
mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 8 PM Tuesday evening to 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and
Togwotee passes during the Wednesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…After a break in the accumulating snow
Tuesday afternoon, the snow intensity increases again Tuesday
night and Wednesday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.