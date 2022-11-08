Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:24 PM
Published 1:35 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 1:35PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue, and
Picabo.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are
possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content