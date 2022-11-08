Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 1:35PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue, and
Picabo.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are
possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.