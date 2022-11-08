Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 1:35PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
except along Highway 26 to Swan Valley where additional snow
amounts will be less than 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as
40 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Pine Creek Pass.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting
snow is possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

