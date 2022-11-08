Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 3:44AM MST until November 8 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations up to a couple inches.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton,
Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

