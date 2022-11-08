Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 3:44AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations up to 4 inches, except 7
to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

