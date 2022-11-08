Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 5:02AM MST until November 8 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially on

roadways heading into the mountains. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Another round of snow will move in tonight.

Stay tuned for additional forecast updates.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.