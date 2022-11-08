Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 8:57AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches
except along Highway 26 to Swan Valley where additional snow
amounts will be less than 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Wayan, Pine Creek Pass.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Blowing
and drifting snow is possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.