Winter Weather Advisory issued November 8 at 8:57AM MST until November 9 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue, and

Picabo.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are

possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.