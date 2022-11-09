Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 4:10PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 406 PM MST, a band of heavy snow was located near Ammon to

Pocatello to Raft River, moving northeast at 40 mph. Another band

was developing from near Minidoka to Burley, also moving northeast

at 40 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,

Heyburn, Driggs, Swan Valley, Malta, Ririe, Neeley, Chesterfield,

Shelley, Palisades, Chubbuck and Ammon.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half to one inch per hour

or more in these bands of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous

driving conditions.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for slushy or snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.