Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 5:33PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 527 PM MST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tetonia to

Pocatello to near Oakley, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Blackfoot, Albion, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn,

Driggs, McCammon, Swan Valley, Malta, Neeley, Chesterfield, Fort

Hall, Palisades, Chubbuck. Inkom, Rockland, Bone and Ammon.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half to one inch per hour

in this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for slushy or snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.