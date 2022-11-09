Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 5:33PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

At 527 PM MST, a band of heavy snow extended from near Tetonia to
Pocatello to near Oakley, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Locations impacted include…
Pocatello, Blackfoot, Albion, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn,
Driggs, McCammon, Swan Valley, Malta, Neeley, Chesterfield, Fort
Hall, Palisades, Chubbuck. Inkom, Rockland, Bone and Ammon.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half to one inch per hour
in this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for slushy or snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

