Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 6:36AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Localized amounts of 2 to 4 inches in Grand Teton National Park and in the foothills along the eastern edge of Star Valley. Up to 1 inch around Kemmerer.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

