Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 6:36AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Localized
amounts of 2 to 4 inches in Grand Teton National Park and in the
foothills along the eastern edge of Star Valley. Up to 1 inch around
Kemmerer.

* WHERE..Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Through the day Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow occurred last
night/Wednesday morning.

