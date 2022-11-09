Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 6:36AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Additional snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Localized
amounts of 2 to 4 inches in Grand Teton National Park and in the
foothills along the eastern edge of Star Valley. Up to 1 inch around
Kemmerer.
* WHERE..Jackson Hole, Star Valley, and South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Through the day Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow occurred last
night/Wednesday morning.