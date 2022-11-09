Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 6:55AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

..Slick Roads This Morning…

A band of heavy snow is moving through east Idaho this morning. The

snow should end by 9 am. Until then, slick roads are likely

especially on Interstates and U.S. Highways.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls

Reservoir, Neeley, Goshen, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona,

Ucon, Inkom, Firth, Atomic City, Rose, Southeast Inl, Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge and Pingree.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in

this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving

conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through

this area of heavy snow.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.