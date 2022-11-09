Special Weather Statement issued November 9 at 6:55AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
..Slick Roads This Morning…
A band of heavy snow is moving through east Idaho this morning. The
snow should end by 9 am. Until then, slick roads are likely
especially on Interstates and U.S. Highways.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, American Falls
Reservoir, Neeley, Goshen, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley, Aberdeen, Iona,
Ucon, Inkom, Firth, Atomic City, Rose, Southeast Inl, Fort Hall
Bannock Creek Lodge and Pingree.
The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.
Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.