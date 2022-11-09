Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 1:38PM MST until November 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Wind gusts to 25 mph are possible.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.