Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:48 PM
Published 1:38 PM

Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 1:38PM MST until November 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Wind gusts to 30 mph possible.

* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content