Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 1:38PM MST until November 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Wind gusts to 30 mph possible.
* WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, and
Small.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.