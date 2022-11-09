Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 1:38PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Wind gusts to 25 mph possible.
* WHERE…Borah Peak, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper
Basin.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow are possible.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.