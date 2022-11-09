Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 2:48AM MST until November 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall accumulations of

3 to 8 inches below 6500 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6500 feet

with 2 to 4 inches south of Spencer. Winds gusting as high as

40 mph.

* WHERE…Beaverhead Mountains, Henrys Lake Mountains, and

Lionshead Area including Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer,

Edie School, and Small.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and

drifting snow are possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.