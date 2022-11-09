Winter Storm Warning issued November 9 at 2:48AM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Additional snowfall accumulations of

3 to 8 inches below 6500 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6500

feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Smoky Mountains, Boulders, Pioneer Mountains, White Knob

Mountains, and Lost River Range including Borah Peak, Ketchum,

Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and

drifting snow are possible.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.