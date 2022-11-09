Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 10:16AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Period of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches south, and 1 to 2 inches north.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of

the park could be very difficult.

If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare for

hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility. Backcountry

enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and

hypothermia can set in quickly.