today at 6:48 PM
Published 10:16 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 10:16AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Period of snow, moderate at times. Additional snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches south, and 1 to 2 inches north.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of
the park could be very difficult.
If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare for
hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility. Backcountry
enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost. Frostbite and
hypothermia can set in quickly.

