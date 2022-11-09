Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 10:16AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Outdoor enthusiasts should expect the combination of

snow and wind to make for difficult travel in the backcountry.

Travel could be difficult at times over Salt River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.