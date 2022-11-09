Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 10:16AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult at times over Teton and

Togwotee passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.