Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 1:33PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches in the valleys and 4 to 8 inches towards Lost Trail
Pass. South winds 15 to 25 mph along Highway 28 between
Leadore and Gilmore Summit will produce patchy blowing snow
causing reduced visibility at times.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The cold wind chills
as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.