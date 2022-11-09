Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:48AM MST until November 10 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches below 6500 feet with 6 to 8 inches above 6500 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Caribou Range, Big Hole Mountains, and Peale Mountains
including Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting
snow is possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.