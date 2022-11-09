Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:48AM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to

6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue, and

Picabo.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and

drifting snow are possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.