Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:48AM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snowfall accumulations of 3 to
6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Hailey, Bellevue, and
Picabo.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing and
drifting snow are possible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by
visiting 511.idaho.gov.