Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 2:48AM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snowfall accumulations of 2 to

5 inches below 7000 feet and 4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet.

Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHERE…Sawtooths, White Clouds, and Salmon River Mountains

including Challis, Clayton, and Stanley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing and drifting

snow is possible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by

visiting 511.idaho.gov.