Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 3:12PM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of
the park could be very difficult.
If you are planning outdoor recreation in Yellowstone, prepare
for hazardous winter conditions, cold, and low visibility.
Backcountry enthusiasts can easily become disoriented and lost.
Frostbite and hypothermia can set in quickly.