Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 4:21AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. New snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches across the south end of Yellowstone, with 3 to 5
inches around Mammoth and in the Lamar Valley. Southwest wind
gusting 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of
the park could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.