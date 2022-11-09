Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 12:36 PM
Published 4:21 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 4:21AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. New snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches across the south end of Yellowstone, with 3 to 5
inches around Mammoth and in the Lamar Valley. Southwest wind
gusting 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Vehicle travel over open roads at the north end of
the park could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content