Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 4:21AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. New snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches over the north end of the Salt River and Wyoming ranges,
with 3 to 6 inches over the south. Southwest wind gusting 30 to
40 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Outdoor enthusiasts should expect the combination of
snow and wind to make for difficult travel in the backcountry.
Travel could be very difficult over Salt River Pass during the
Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.