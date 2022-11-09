Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 4:21AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. New snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches over the north end of the Salt River and Wyoming ranges,

with 3 to 6 inches over the south. Southwest wind gusting 30 to

40 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Outdoor enthusiasts should expect the combination of

snow and wind to make for difficult travel in the backcountry.

Travel could be very difficult over Salt River Pass during the

Wednesday morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.