Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 4:21AM MST until November 9 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow. New snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches. Southwest wind gusting 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and
Togwotee passes during the Wednesday morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.