Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 5:56PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway
93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.