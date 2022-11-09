Winter Weather Advisory issued November 9 at 5:56PM MST until November 9 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.