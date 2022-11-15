Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 15 at 7:33AM MST until November 15 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Areas of dense freezing fog with visibility reduced to
one quarter of a mile or less.
* WHERE…The upper and lower Snake River Plain and Mud Lake
region, including American Falls, Pocatello, Fort Hall,
Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, INL, and Rexburg.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.