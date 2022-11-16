Special Weather Statement issued November 16 at 6:37PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2
inches.
* WHERE…Lower elevations of Sublette County, northern Sweetwater
County, and the west slope of the Wind River Range.
* WHEN…9 AM to 11 PM Thursday. The heaviest snow is likely to
fall between 12 PM and 7 PM Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on roadways will be impacted by
winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times
Thursday and Thursday evening. Blowing and drifting snow will
occur. This includes Wyoming Highway 28 from Farson to South
Pass.