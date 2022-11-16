Special Weather Statement issued November 16 at 6:37PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2

inches.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of Sublette County, northern Sweetwater

County, and the west slope of the Wind River Range.

* WHEN…9 AM to 11 PM Thursday. The heaviest snow is likely to

fall between 12 PM and 7 PM Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on roadways will be impacted by

winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times

Thursday and Thursday evening. Blowing and drifting snow will

occur. This includes Wyoming Highway 28 from Farson to South

Pass.