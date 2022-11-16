Special Weather Statement issued November 16 at 9:05PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Areas of dense fog extends from around Burley to Yale Road on I 84

and to the Coldwater area on I 86.

The fog is expected to last through Midnight.

Locations impacted include…

Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Heyburn, Neeley, Lake Walcott,

western American Falls Reservoir, Paul, Declo, Minidoka, Cold Water

Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Idahome and

Interstate 84 And 86 Junction.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in the fog. If you are

driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low

visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to

situations.