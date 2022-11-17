Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 17 at 3:05AM MST until November 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and into the Raft River Region.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential frost on bridges.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…ITD webcams show poor visibility along
portions of I-84 and I-86 and have seen reports of icy roadways
in the area as well.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.