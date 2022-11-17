Freezing Fog Advisory issued November 17 at 3:05AM MST until November 17 at 10:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…ITD webcams show poor visibility along portions of I-84 and I-86 and have seen reports of icy roadways in the area as well. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and into the Raft River Region.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in freezing fog.

