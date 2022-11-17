Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 2:50PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on roadways will be impacted by winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times. Blowing and drifting snow will occur. This includes Wyoming Highway 28 from Farson to South Pass.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of Sublette County, northern Sweetwater County, and the west slope of the Wind River Range.

* WHAT…Light to moderate snow with gusty winds. Accumulations around an inch.

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.