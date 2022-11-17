Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 4:20AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2
inches. East-northeast wind gusting 20 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln
County.

* WHEN…11 AM to 11 PM today. The heaviest snow is likely to fall
between 2 PM and 8 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on roadways will be impacted by
winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times
Thursday and Thursday evening. Blowing and drifting snow will
occur. This includes Interstate 80 and US 30.

National Weather Service

