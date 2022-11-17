Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 4:20AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2

inches. East-northeast wind gusting 20 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln

County.

* WHEN…11 AM to 11 PM today. The heaviest snow is likely to fall

between 2 PM and 8 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on roadways will be impacted by

winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times

Thursday and Thursday evening. Blowing and drifting snow will

occur. This includes Interstate 80 and US 30.