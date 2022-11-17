Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 7:23AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
An expanding area of light snow along and north of a line from the INL
to Idaho Falls to Alpine Wyoming is creating slick conditions.
Expect an inch or less of accumulation as this band slowly moves
south this morning. Out ahead of that, we are seeing light
freezing drizzle across the Snake Plain around Blackfoot west
toward Atomic City. This is also creating slick road conditions.
Pockets of freezing drizzle are also possible east of I 15 across
portions of the Fort Hall Reservation as well into the area of
Blackfoot Reservoir north of Soda Springs. If you encounter these
conditions, please slow down and allow extra time driving this
morning.