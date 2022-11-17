Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 9:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow with gusty winds. Accumulations of
1 to 2 inches.
* WHERE…Lower elevations of Sublette County, northern Sweetwater
County, and the west slope of the Wind River Range.
* WHEN…Now through 11 PM tonight. The heaviest snow may fall
between 12 PM and 8 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on roadways will be impacted by
winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times.
Blowing and drifting snow will occur. This includes Wyoming
Highway 28 from Farson to South Pass.