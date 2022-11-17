Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 9:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2
inches. East-northeast wind gusting 20 to 30 mph.
* WHERE…Lower elevations of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln
County.
* WHEN…Now through 11 PM tonight. The heaviest snow is likely to
fall between 2 PM and 8 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on roadways will be impacted by
winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times.
Blowing and drifting snow will occur. This includes Interstate
80 and US 30.