Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 9:51AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Light to possibly moderate snow. Accumulations of 1 to 2

inches. East-northeast wind gusting 20 to 30 mph.

* WHERE…Lower elevations of Sweetwater County and South Lincoln

County.

* WHEN…Now through 11 PM tonight. The heaviest snow is likely to

fall between 2 PM and 8 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel on roadways will be impacted by

winter driving conditions and lowered visibility at times.

Blowing and drifting snow will occur. This includes Interstate

80 and US 30.