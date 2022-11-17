Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:21 PM

Wind Chill Advisory issued November 17 at 1:21PM MST until November 18 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Island Park,
Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,
Mackay, and Chilly.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content