Wind Chill Advisory issued November 17 at 1:21PM MST until November 18 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Island Park,
Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,
Mackay, and Chilly.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.