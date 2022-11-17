Wind Chill Warning issued November 17 at 1:38PM MST until November 18 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Island Park,
Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,
Mackay, Chilly, Ashton, Tetnoia and Driggs.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.