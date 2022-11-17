Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 8:45AM MST until November 17 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations one to two inches.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.